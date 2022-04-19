Tea stall run by graduate girl near Patna Women's College garners people’s attention

A tea shop near Patna Women’s College has become the centre of attraction. The tea stall is very popular among the locals. Economics graduate Priyanka, was inspired by Prafull MBA ‘Chai Wala’. People in large numbers thronged ‘Chaiwali Shop’ and lauded Priyanka’s efforts. She sells tea from 6 am to 12 noon. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gupta said, “Graduated in 2019, without getting any job for two years, I thought of opening a tea shop. I went for a loan in many banks for my start-up but everyone refused to give loans due to not being local here. I sell tea here from 6 am to 12 noon.”