{"id":"2918126","source":"DNA","title":"TDP has become a terrorist party: YSRCP MP ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On November 2, YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met President Ramnath Kovind and requested him to derecognise Telugu Desam Party. “TDP has become a terrorist party, an anti-social party, doesn't have confidence and doesn't follow democratic principles. Therefore, a party that doesn't believe in democracy loses the moral right to contest elections,” said Vijayasai Reddy on November 02. ","summary":"On November 2, YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met President Ramnath Kovind and requested him to derecognise Telugu Desam Party. “TDP has become a terrorist party, an anti-social party, doesn't have confidence and doesn't follow democratic principles. Therefore, a party that doesn't believe in democracy loses the moral right to contest elections,” said Vijayasai Reddy on November 02. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-tdp-has-become-a-terrorist-party-ysrcp-mp-2918126","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003632-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918126"}