TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visits residence of Kommareddy Pattabhiram after he sent to remand

Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the residence of TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram on February 22 who was sent by the court in Gannavaram to 14-day remand in a case related to clashes. TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram and other leaders were taken into custody by police after the incident of a clash between YSRCP and TDP workers in Gannavaram. They were produced in court. Annavaram court sent TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram on a 14-day remand.