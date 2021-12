Tax evaders will not be spared: Anurag Thakur

While Speaking to ANI, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on December 24 said, “It is our constant effort that people who work in this country should have ease of doing business, we have also worked in the direction of One Nation-One Tax. People who evade tax will not be spared at all.” “When the Election Commission of India puts Model Court of Conduct, they have to decide when the elections will take place,” he added.