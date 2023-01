Tax collection increased by 18 pc in very next year after demonetisation: RS Prasad

In a 5-judge bench, 4 judges voted that demonetisation was a legal exercise while one dissented. While addressing the media persons, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the Supreme Court has rejected 58 petitions challenging the legality of demonetisation. Adding further, he said that the Congress party also created ruckus.