Taunting non-BJP states for petrol, diesel is not right: Sanjay Raut on PM Modi’s tax reduction advice

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 28 reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to states to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. “The CMs were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on COVID. PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol and diesel, it's not right. PM Modi was not expected to do so but CM Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee have given the answer,” said Sanjay Raut.