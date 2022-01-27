Tata Group officially takes over Air India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on January 27 announced that the company's takeover of national carrier Air India was complete.“We are totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline,” Chandrasekharan added while addressing the media persons. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey said, “The formalities have been completed. The Air India disinvestment process is closed. The shares have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, which is the new owner of Air India.”