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Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

Tarun Tejpal Case Bombay HC Revisits Words Tarun Tejpal Told Victim Before Assault

During the November 2013 sexual assault inside a five-star hotel elevator in Goa, former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal explicitly weaponized his position of authority, telling the survivor, "I'm your boss, that makes it simpler," when she pleaded with him to stop. According to the survivor's formal complaint and court testimony, Tejpal ignored her physical resistance, reminded her of his dominant professional standing, and manipulated lift controls to confine her. In its landmark judgment overturning Tejpal's 2021 trial court acquittal, the Bombay High Court's Goa Bench highlighted this abuse of employer-employee hierarchy, convicting Tejpal under IPC Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k)—which deal with rape by a person in a position of trust and control—and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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During the November 2013 sexual assault inside a five-star hotel elevator in Goa, former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal explicitly weaponized his position of authority, telling the survivor, "I'm your boss, that makes it simpler," when she pleaded with him to stop. According to the survivor's formal complaint and court testimony, Tejpal ignored her physical resistance, reminded her of his dominant professional standing, and manipulated lift controls to confine her. In its landmark judgment overturning Tejpal's 2021 trial court acquittal, the Bombay High Court's Goa Bench highlighted this abuse of employer-employee hierarchy, convicting Tejpal under IPC Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k)—which deal with rape by a person in a position of trust and control—and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tarun Tejpal
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im your boss that makes it simpler
tarun tejpal case
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section 376 ipc
workplace harassment
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tarun tejpal convicted
im your boss quote
Tehelka magazine
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section 376 2
workplace rape
position of trust
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