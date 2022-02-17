Tarkashi art empowering women by providing employment in Mainpuri

Mainpuri's Tarkashi art is silently empowering women by providing them employment to aid their better livelihood. Tarkashi art makers urged the government to help boost their sales in the country and to also promote it abroad. Tarkashi art process involves carving the design from a piece of paper onto a hard block of wood in the form of deep and thin grooves. Mainpuri will be going to the polls in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 20.