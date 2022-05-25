Tamil Nadu Six-day Annual Summer Festival kicks off in Kodaikanal

Six-day Annual Summer Festival began at the Bryant Park in Kodaikanal on May 24. Minister for Co-operation I Periyasamy inaugurated the Annual Festival. People are all set to celebrate the Annual Summer Festival. After a two-year gap, people will celebrate this festival without any COVID restrictions. More than 25 varieties of flowers were displayed at Bryant Park. The flower exhibition attracted a large number of people.