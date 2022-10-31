Tamil Nadu Revised traffic fines imposed on violators in Chennai

Traffic Police implemented revisedtraffic fines in Chennaifrom October 26. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South Zone), R Sakthivelsaid,“Around 6,000 cases have been filed in the city till October 29.2,300 cases have paid the fine.We don’t insist for immediate payment to public because this is a new revised rule, so we are making awareness on it first. Chennai traffic police wants public to obey the traffic rules. We don’t want to charge them unnecessarily. We want them to obey the rules.”