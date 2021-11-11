Tamil Nadu Rains Death toll rises to 14

Principal Secretary of Revenue Department of Tamil Nadu Government Kumar Jayant on November 11 informed that at least 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. He said, “Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai. 13 waterlogged subways will be cleared and 160 fallen trees will be removed. In last 4 days, almost 20 lakh people were given food packets in Chennai.”