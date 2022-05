Tamil Nadu: ‘Pattina Pravesam’ customary ritual held in Mayiladuthurai

‘Pattina Pravesam’ customary ritual held in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu on May 22. It is a ritual in which devotees carry the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin. Notably, Tamil Nadu recently banned the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ citing that it sparks ideological war in state.