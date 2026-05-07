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Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Reaches Out To CPM, VCK For Majority Support In Tamil Nadu

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Updated: May 07, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu News Vijay Reaches Out To CPM VCK For Majority Support In Tamil Nadu

Amid ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Vijay has reportedly reached out to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in a bid to secure majority support.The development comes after the Governor declined Vijay’s initial claim to form the government, citing lack of majority numbers.

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Amid ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Vijay has reportedly reached out to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in a bid to secure majority support.The development comes after the Governor declined Vijay’s initial claim to form the government, citing lack of majority numbers.

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