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New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

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Updated: May 09, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu News VCKs Cryptic Post Amid Tussle With TVK Over MLAs Support | Vijay

VCK leader Vanni Arasu posted a cryptic message on X as questions persisted over the party's support to Vijay and TVK. The post intensified speculation over VCK's role while Vijay sought numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

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VCK leader Vanni Arasu posted a cryptic message on X as questions persisted over the party's support to Vijay and TVK. The post intensified speculation over VCK's role while Vijay sought numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu elections
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