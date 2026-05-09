Tamil Nadu News VCKs Cryptic Post Amid Tussle With TVK Over MLAs Support | Vijay
VCK leader Vanni Arasu posted a cryptic message on X as questions persisted over the party's support to Vijay and TVK. The post intensified speculation over VCK's role while Vijay sought numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
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VCK leader Vanni Arasu posted a cryptic message on X as questions persisted over the party's support to Vijay and TVK. The post intensified speculation over VCK's role while Vijay sought numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu.