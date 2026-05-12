Tamil Nadu News Udhayanidhi Mocks CM Vijay Over Sanatan Dharma Tamil Identity

The Sanatan Dharma controversy is BACK! Inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, sparks flew as Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin reignited the "Eradicate Sanatan" debate right in front of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. In a high-octane session, the DMK leader didn't just stop at religion; he took a direct swipe at CM Vijay’s new government, calling the DMK the "senior batch" and accusing the TVK administration of sidelining the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu. How did CM Vijay react to this massive provocation? Why is Udhayanidhi Stalin immune to legal action this time? We dive deep into Article 194 of the Constitution and the shifting power dynamics of TN Politics after the TVK's historic 108-seat win.