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Updated: May 09, 2026, 08:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu News TVK Vijay Set To Become CM As VCK Offers ‘Unconditional Support’

A major breakthrough has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief reportedly promised “unconditional support” to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), boosting Vijay’s chances of becoming Chief Minister.

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A major breakthrough has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief reportedly promised “unconditional support” to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), boosting Vijay’s chances of becoming Chief Minister.

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