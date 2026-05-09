Tamil Nadu News TVK Vijay Set To Become CM As VCK Offers ‘Unconditional Support’
A major breakthrough has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief reportedly promised “unconditional support” to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), boosting Vijay’s chances of becoming Chief Minister.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
A major breakthrough has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief reportedly promised “unconditional support” to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), boosting Vijay’s chances of becoming Chief Minister.