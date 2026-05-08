Tamil Nadu News TVKs Supporter Protest Outside Chennais Lok Sabha Bhavan Creates Buzz
A TVK supporter protested outside Lok Bhavan against Governor Arlekar in Chennai. The protester demanded Vijay be invited to form the government immediately.Tamil Nadu politics has intensified following the dramatic election verdict recently.
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A TVK supporter protested outside Lok Bhavan against Governor Arlekar in Chennai. The protester demanded Vijay be invited to form the government immediately.Tamil Nadu politics has intensified following the dramatic election verdict recently.