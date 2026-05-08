Tamil Nadu News TVK Crosses 118 Mark As Congress Smaller Parties Back Vijay | TVK Vijay News
A major political breakthrough may be unfolding in Tamil Nadu as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reportedly crosses the crucial 118-seat mark with support from the Indian National Congress and smaller regional parties.
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A major political breakthrough may be unfolding in Tamil Nadu as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reportedly crosses the crucial 118-seat mark with support from the Indian National Congress and smaller regional parties.