Tamil Nadu News: Former MLA AG Sampath Quits BJP After K Annamalai's Exit, Joins Vijay's TVK

Tamil Nadu News Former MLA AG Sampath Quits BJP After K Annamalais Exit Joins Vijays TVK

Former MLA AG Sampath has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, days after former state party chief K Annamalai .announced his own exit from the organisation. Sampath has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.