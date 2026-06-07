Tamil Nadu News: Former MLA AG Sampath Quits BJP After K Annamalai's Exit, Joins Vijay's TVK

Tamil Nadu News Former MLA AG Sampath Quits BJP After K Annamalais Exit Joins Vijays TVK
Former MLA AG Sampath has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, days after former state party chief K Annamalai .announced his own exit from the organisation. Sampath has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Former MLA AG Sampath has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, days after former state party chief K Annamalai .announced his own exit from the organisation. Sampath has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.