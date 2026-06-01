Tamil Nadu News CM Vijays Bold Challenge To Critics Message Targets DMK At Massive TVK Rally

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay delivered a strong message to his critics during his first major public rally after the elections. The TVK chief urged rivals to continue criticising his government, saying criticism helps improve governance. Vijay also took aim at the DMK, claiming opponents began attacking his administration almost immediately after it assumed power. Calling himself a servant of the people rather than a chief minister, he promised transparent and corruption-free governance. With TVK winning 108 seats and reshaping Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay's latest remarks have sparked fresh political debate across the state.