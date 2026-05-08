Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK-DMK Tighten Grip; Puts Vijay's TVK Under Pressure

Tamil Nadu News AIADMK-DMK Tighten Grip; Puts Vijays TVK Under Pressure
TVK remains six seats short of forming Tamil Nadu government. DMK and AIADMK together stand just two seats below majority. Vijay’s party emerged as the single-largest formation after shocking election results.
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TVK remains six seats short of forming Tamil Nadu government. DMK and AIADMK together stand just two seats below majority. Vijay’s party emerged as the single-largest formation after shocking election results.