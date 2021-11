Tamil Nadu: Man mercilessly beats an injured Indian Gaur

In yet another instance of blatant cruelty against wildlife, a video from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district shows a man beating what appears to be an injured Indian Gaur(Commonly known as Indian Bison). The stick-wielding man repeatedly hits the animal on its head, as it is grazing on a patch of grass, by the roadside in a locality known as Ketti.