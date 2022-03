Tamil Nadu: LS Speaker Om Birla attends Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 01, attended the Maha Shivratri celebration in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Speaker Birla visited Isha Yoga Center and took part in Pancha Bhuta Aradhana. Maha Shivratri, which essentially translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals of the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India.