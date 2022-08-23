Search icon
Tamil Nadu: IT raids underway at KH Group office in Chennai

Raids on KH Group are underway by the Income Tax Department in Chennai on August 23. KH Group ranks among the most diversified leather enterprises in India. More details shall follow.

