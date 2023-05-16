Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy cases to be transferred to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 15 met the victims and family members of the Viluppuram hooch tragedy. MK Stalin met the people who are hospitalized at the Viluppuram Government Hospital. After talking to the victims, the CM announced that the cases related to the hooch tragedy will be transferred to CB-CID. Meanwhile, the death toll in the spurious liquor incident in Villupuram has increased to 12.