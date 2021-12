Tamil Nadu fishermen sit on hunger strike demanding release of fraternity

Fishermen sit on a hunger strike in Rameswaram demanding release of 68 fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. Sri Lankan Navy detained 55 fishermen belonging to Rameswaram and 13 fishermen from Jegadhapattinam. The fishermen were arrested while they were fishing in the traditional waters of Palk Bay. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to MEA requesting the release of fishermen.