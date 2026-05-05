Tamil Nadu Elections Vijay’s Big Win The Secret Network That Beat DMK AIADMK
Thalapathy Vijay has officially rewritten 49 years of political history! With his party TVK clinching a staggering 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the Dravidian stronghold has finally been challenged by a third force
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Thalapathy Vijay has officially rewritten 49 years of political history! With his party TVK clinching a staggering 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the Dravidian stronghold has finally been challenged by a third force