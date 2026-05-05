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Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay’s Big Win, The Secret Network That Beat DMK & AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay’s Big Win, The Secret Network That Beat DMK & AIADMK

Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, incident triggers panic

Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

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Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan

5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality

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Updated: May 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Elections Vijay’s Big Win The Secret Network That Beat DMK AIADMK

Thalapathy Vijay has officially rewritten 49 years of political history! With his party TVK clinching a staggering 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the Dravidian stronghold has finally been challenged by a third force

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Thalapathy Vijay has officially rewritten 49 years of political history! With his party TVK clinching a staggering 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the Dravidian stronghold has finally been challenged by a third force

Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu results
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