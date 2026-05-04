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Updated: May 04, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Election Results Trisha Reaches Vijays Home As TVK Heads For Win | Tamil Nadu News

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring 110 of the 234 seats at the time of writing. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating him, turned 43 on May 4.

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Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring 110 of the 234 seats at the time of writing. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating him, turned 43 on May 4.

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