Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews arrangements for 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

India is all set to host one of the biggest sporting events in Chennai on July 28. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 27 took stock of the arrangements for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 45 feet exquisite sculpture, carved out by artisans at the entrance gate to Mamallapuram. The Chess Olympiad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 pm on July 28.