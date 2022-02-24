Tamil Nadu CM Stalin flags off 188 ambulances in Chengalpattu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 23 flagged off 188 basic life-saving support ambulances in a function at Chitlapakkam in the district of Chengalpattu. The Chief Minister handed over medical kit to beneficiary of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. Ambulances with basic life-saving support systems play a crucial role in stabilising the critically injured person.