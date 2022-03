Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to inaugurate DMK’s new office in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the new office of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Delhi on April 02. The new office has been constructed at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg of Delhi. While speaking to ANI, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said, “DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the office. All the political leaders, including the PM, will be invited.”