Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes 'precautionary dose' of COVID vaccine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 11 took 'precautionary dose' or booster dose of COVID vaccine. The nationwide drive for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities kicked off yesterday, January 10. “All front-line workers and senior citizens over the age of 60 with co-morbidities should receive the booster dose. We will protect ourselves with the shield of vaccine; Let's save the country too!” CM Stalin tweeted.