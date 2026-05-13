Tamil Nadu Assembly: Vijay's Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

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Updated: May 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly Vijays Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

Tamil Nadu assembly began the crucial floor test for Chief Minister Vijay. Vijay aims proving majority support inside the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. The ruling government currently requires 117 votes to survive confidence motion.

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Tamil Nadu assembly began the crucial floor test for Chief Minister Vijay. Vijay aims proving majority support inside the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. The ruling government currently requires 117 votes to survive confidence motion.

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