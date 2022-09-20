Tamil Nadu Assam officials reach Virudhunagar to inspect elephant Jaimala’s condition

The Assam government has sent a four-member team to Tamil Nadu on September 19 to inspect the condition of Assam's elephant Jaimala at the Srivilliputhur temple in Virudhunagar district. The elephant had garnered much news in August this year when the story of its abuse and torture at the hands of its mahout came to light. Animal rights organisation PETA had come forward to create an awakening about the animal through its social media.