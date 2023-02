Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leader EPS attends mass wedding ceremony in Madurai

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) on February 23 attended a mass wedding ceremony at Madurai in Tamil Nadu. EPS gifted Mangalsutra to 51 pairs of couples and attended their marriage. Former AIADMK Minister RB Udhayakumar’s daughter’s marriage was also held in this mass wedding ceremony.