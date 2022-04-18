Tamannaah Bhatia shines like chandelier at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash

Looking heavenly in white, actor Tamannaah Bhatia marked her presence at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar bash. The actress donned a white saree with a shimmery silver blouse. Her hair tied in a bun, and green earrings gave her a regal look. Looking divine, Tamannaah posed for the sea of shutterbugs.