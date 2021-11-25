{"id":"2921162","source":"DNA","title":"Taken decision to merge with TMC: Former Meghalaya CM","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ahead of Meghalaya 2023 polls, former State Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma along with 12 other Congress MLAs joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on November 25. “We have taken a decision to merge with TMC…People have trust on the whole team,” said Mukul Sangma during a Press Conference.\r

