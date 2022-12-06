Take actions against those who support finance terrorism Indias Ambassador to UN

India's Ambassador to UN, Ruchira Kamboj on Dec 05 called other nations to take actions on those who support, encourage, support and finance terrorism. Speaking at a meeting in UNSC on Iran, Kamboj said, “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it. India believes that credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for grave & inhuman acts of terror & take strong measures against those who encourage, support & finance terrorism.”