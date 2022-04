Take action against people involved in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid the row over the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded to take stringent action agaist the people involved in the scam irrespective of which party they belong to. “Take action against the people involved in the scam, no matter what party they belong to. Arrest them and probe. The administration is collapsing, where is your good governance?”