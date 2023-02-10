हिंदी में पढ़ें
Take a glimpse of the new Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial
The new Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial will soon be unveiled in Hyderabad. The memorial is set to be the world’s largest seamless stainless steel structure. Its project was worth Rs 179 crore.
