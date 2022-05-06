Tajinder Singh Bagga tried to instigate communal violence in Punjab: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

Hours after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj on May 06 said that Tajinder Bagga instigated communal violence in Punjab through his tweets. “If you see the social media accounts of Tajinder Singh Bagga, you will find foul language, and tweets instigating violence. Posts related to spreading violence among communities are his USP. Tajinder Bagga was alleged for assaulting a 70-year-person in Supreme Court. He tried to instigate communal violence in Punjab, that’s why Punjab Police filed a lawsuit against him. He was summoned by the Police several times, but he did not join the investigation. Punjab Police is investigating fairly in the matter,” said Bhardwaj.