Tajinder Bagga thanks Punjab, Haryana HC for granting protection from arrest, says law still works in India

Hours after Tajinder Singh Bagga got protection from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 08, he thanked the Punjab and Haryana High Court and said that the law still works in the country. “I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Minority Commission who showed yesterday that law still works in this country. I want to thank Minority Commission who sent a notice to the Punjab government for not letting me wear my turban. In Sikhs, we can't go out without a turban,” he said.