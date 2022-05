Tajinder Bagga arrested: Punjab Police stopped in Haryana, Delhi Police file abduction case

Delhi Police team on May 06 reached Thanesar Police station in Kurukshetra district of Haryana in connection with arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The cops were stopped by Haryana Police near Masana village of Kurukshetra district in Shahabad block. Bagga was arrested over charges of communal inflammatory statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.