Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on May 06 staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Police. They were agitating over the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested over charges of communal inflammatory statements.