Tahir Raj Bhasin on portraying Sunil Gavaskar in '83', working with Ranveer Singh and more

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals how he was approached for '83', shares secret behind Sunil Gavaskar's famous walk, and discusses his favourite Gavaskar moments. He talks about his chemistry with Ranveer Singh in real life and in the sports drama. Tahir also gives us a glimpse of his upcoming projects - 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'