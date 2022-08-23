TADA court issues warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed for non-appearance in 1989 kidnapping case

TADA court in Jammu issued a bailable warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed on August 23 as she failed to appear for the cross-examination ordered by the court. “Rubaiya Sayeed was summoned by TADA Court, Jammu. She was supposed to be present for cross-examination, but she didn't appear. The court issued a bailable warrant against her. Next date of hearing is September 21,” informed the CBI lawyer Monika Kohli. Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, were being quizzed in the 1989 kidnapping case.