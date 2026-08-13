Türkiye Details Defence Pact Outlines Key Mechanisms With Saudi Arabia Pakistan

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has officially outlined the operational mechanisms behind the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed on August 7, 2026, with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Ankara, Turkish Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk clarified that the trilateral pact is defensive in nature and creates high-level political and military channels to institutionalize security cooperation among the three nations. Stressing that the agreement is not a rival to NATO but a complementary security mechanism, Aktürk highlighted plans for joint exercises, defense technology development, and high-level council meetings involving defense and foreign ministers alongside military chiefs.