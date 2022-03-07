Search icon
Swiss Envoy Dr Ralf Heckner visits Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his wife

Ambassador of Switzerland to India Dr Ralf Heckner visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, along with his wife on March 07. He also had lunch at ‘langar’.

