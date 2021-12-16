Swarnim Vijay Diwas PM Modi lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas. He participated in Homage and Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th Vijay Diwas. Further, PM Modi signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial. Swarnim Vijay Diwas commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.